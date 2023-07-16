Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $329.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

NYSE ACN opened at $315.77 on Friday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $209.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.61.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,005,587 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,229,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $999,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

