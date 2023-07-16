ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $6.60 on Thursday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.