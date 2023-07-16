ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $6.60 on Thursday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.