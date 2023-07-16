Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $84.00.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson lowered Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.19.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $90.07 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $203,565,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

