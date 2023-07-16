Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $88.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.19.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI stock opened at $90.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.70. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $92.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

