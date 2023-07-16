ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($1.51) Per Share

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ADC Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.45). The consensus estimate for ADC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ADC Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.86% and a negative return on equity of 229.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADCT. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America cut ADC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

ADCT opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.03. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

