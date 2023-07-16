Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $511.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $511.19.

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,246,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $514.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $523.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $438.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

