AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

AECOM stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.26.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AECOM by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

