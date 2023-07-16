aelf (ELF) Trading 5.9% Higher This Week

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $179.16 million and $18.27 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002072 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002470 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000972 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,485,275 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

