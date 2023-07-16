Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AFRM has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a sell rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.84.

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Affirm has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 3.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Affirm will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at $183,309,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

