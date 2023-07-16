Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up 2.2% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $908,447,000 after acquiring an additional 106,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,341,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,091,000 after acquiring an additional 223,008 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $119.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.28 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.92.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

