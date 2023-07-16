AIA Group Ltd Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,136 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $34.01 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.