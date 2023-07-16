AIA Group Ltd Has $1.51 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,681 shares of company stock valued at $73,628,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $238.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.87.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.17.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

