AIA Group Ltd Purchases New Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IAC by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in IAC by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAC. Truist Financial upped their price target on IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.