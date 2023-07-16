AIA Group Ltd Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $91.40 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average is $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

