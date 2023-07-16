AIA Group Ltd Sells 830 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 11,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.4% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $213.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.82. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $161.34 and a 52-week high of $220.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

