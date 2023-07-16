AIA Group Ltd Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $141.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.17.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

