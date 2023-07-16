Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air France-KLM from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.76.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

