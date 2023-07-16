Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,381 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,443,000 after acquiring an additional 599,089 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $152,918.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,269.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $152,918.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,416 shares of company stock worth $550,738 and sold 19,778 shares worth $1,772,908. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $92.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $98.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

