Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

Alcoa Stock Down 5.9 %

AA stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Alcoa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Alcoa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

