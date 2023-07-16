Algorand (ALGO) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $909.46 million and $66.67 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00047873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00031640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,710,914,087 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

