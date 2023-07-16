Allen Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,021 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS ITA opened at $116.20 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.81 and a 200-day moving average of $113.89. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.