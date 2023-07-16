Allen Capital Group LLC Makes New $542,000 Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WPC stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.69.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.069 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 120.23%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

