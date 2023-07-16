Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 105 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.0 %

SBUX opened at $101.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $78.61 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.47.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.04.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

