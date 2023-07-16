Allen Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $20.08 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61.
About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF
The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
