ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Short Interest Update

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:REIT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

