American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after acquiring an additional 507,209 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American States Water by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,078,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American States Water by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,994,000 after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 2,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American States Water Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

AWR stock opened at $86.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.33. American States Water has a 52 week low of $77.91 and a 52 week high of $100.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $161.42 million during the quarter. American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.