American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 2.2% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $22,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $193.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.53.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

