Ampleforth One Day Trading Volume Reaches $159,523.16 (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $37.76 million and approximately $159,523.16 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00003879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 32,144,828 tokens. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.

For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.

Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

Ampleforth Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

