Analysts Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) PT at $77.22

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.50 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JMP Securities downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,262.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 1,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 32,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,890.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour acquired 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,262.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

Agree Realty Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 601,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Agree Realty by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after purchasing an additional 451,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $29,336,000.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $65.52 on Friday. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.64.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.13%.

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.