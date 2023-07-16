Analysts Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) PT at $77.22

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.22.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.50 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JMP Securities downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,262.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 1,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 32,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,890.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour acquired 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,262.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty
Agree Realty Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $65.52 on Friday. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.64.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Agree Realty Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.13%.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.
