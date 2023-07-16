Analysts Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) PT at $78.46

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DD. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

