Analysts Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) PT at $78.46

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.58.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DD opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.
