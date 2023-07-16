Analysts Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target at $91.00

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.95.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average is $81.09. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

