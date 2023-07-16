Analyzing NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) & China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI)

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) and China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of NET Power shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of NET Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of China Carbon Graphite Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and China Carbon Graphite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A -17.93% -4.49% China Carbon Graphite Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 1 2 0 2.67 China Carbon Graphite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NET Power and China Carbon Graphite Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NET Power currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 97.06%. Given NET Power’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NET Power is more favorable than China Carbon Graphite Group.

Volatility and Risk

NET Power has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Carbon Graphite Group has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NET Power and China Carbon Graphite Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A China Carbon Graphite Group $430,000.00 0.03 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

NET Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Carbon Graphite Group.

Summary

NET Power beats China Carbon Graphite Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc., a clean energy technology company, develops and licenses technology that provides on-demand natural gas power with life cycle emissions. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About China Carbon Graphite Group

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, rework, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China. Its graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage. The company operates roycarbon.com, a business-to-business and business-to-consumers Internet portal for graphite related products. China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Diamond Bar, California.

