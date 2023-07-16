Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.22.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 568,109 shares in the company, valued at $8,805,689.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,718 shares of company stock valued at $102,969. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

