Ardor Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.98 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $75.08 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0752 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

