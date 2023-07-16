Ardor Market Capitalization Hits $75.71 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0758 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $75.71 million and $2.18 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00047644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013572 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

