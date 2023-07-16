Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $53.44 million and $99.54 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002066 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002887 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002642 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,300,892 coins and its circulating supply is 174,299,880 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

