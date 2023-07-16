Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ ARKR opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.04. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter.
Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
