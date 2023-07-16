Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.04. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

