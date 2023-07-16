Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,824 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 7.8% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $30,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,055,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $191.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.