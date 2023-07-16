Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $205.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.19.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

