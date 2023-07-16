ASD Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.59 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0614 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $40.59 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00020632 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014318 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,320.28 or 1.00028549 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06357516 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,070,601.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

