Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Asensus Surgical in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Asensus Surgical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 68.83% and a negative net margin of 1,124.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million.

Shares of ASXC stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Asensus Surgical has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $134.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 444.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 39,656 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

