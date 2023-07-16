AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.26. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $208.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,916 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,179,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,574,000 after purchasing an additional 499,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,743,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,888,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

