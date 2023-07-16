Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Short Interest Down 49.0% in June

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the June 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ORAAF remained flat at $6.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27. Aura Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $8.52.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.

