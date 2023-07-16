Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Update

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Autogrill Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ATGSF remained flat at $7.46 on Friday. Autogrill has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $7.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.
Autogrill Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Autogrill
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Autogrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autogrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.