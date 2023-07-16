Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Update

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Autogrill Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ATGSF remained flat at $7.46 on Friday. Autogrill has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $7.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.

Autogrill Company Profile

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company operates through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

