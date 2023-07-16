Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,185 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.1% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Automatic Data Processing worth $69,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $229.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.43. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

