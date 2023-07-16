AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 810,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVH traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. 20,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,331. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

