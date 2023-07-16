AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 810,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AVVH traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. 20,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,331. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile
