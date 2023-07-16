Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.35.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

