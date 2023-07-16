AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on AZZ. TheStreet raised AZZ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AZZ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.
AZZ Stock Performance
AZZ stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90. AZZ has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
AZZ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 557.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 44.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.
About AZZ
AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AZZ
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.