Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.35.

Shares of BIDU traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,956. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Baidu has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $160.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Baidu by 134.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Baidu by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

