Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

BKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.95.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.0 %

BKR stock opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of -312.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -690.91%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 90,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 135,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 128,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

